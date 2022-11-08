Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.28. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 85,827 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 814.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

