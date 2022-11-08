Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $947.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,504 shares of company stock worth $322,801 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

