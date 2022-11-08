HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.43. 111,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 395,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$280.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

