HM Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

