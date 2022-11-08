Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Holly Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE HEP opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.
