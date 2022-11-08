Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 632.09%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Stories
