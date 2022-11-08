Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 632.09%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

