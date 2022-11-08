Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Decreased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

Insider Activity

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

