HUNT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.44 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $59.20 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

