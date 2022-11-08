HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.33

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

