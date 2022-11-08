Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 28,055 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 67,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

