Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $6.88 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $52.93 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00035442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00580199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,863.59 or 0.30221646 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

