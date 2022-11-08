Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

