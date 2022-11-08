Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Shares of HURN opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $78.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group
Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.