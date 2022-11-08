IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Underperform

Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAAGet Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in IAA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,678,000 after purchasing an additional 351,073 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,652,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,449,000 after acquiring an additional 513,317 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,231,000 after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

