IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 9.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

