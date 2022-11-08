ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. ICU Medical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,901. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Further Reading

