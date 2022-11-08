IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-$7.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.
IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.88.
Shares of IDXX opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
