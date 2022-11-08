IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

IG Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

IG Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.3401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

