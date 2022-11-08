Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

