Immutable X Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.64 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $277.40 million and approximately $53.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

