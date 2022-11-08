Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.30.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,181. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
