Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.30.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 21,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,181. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.