ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

