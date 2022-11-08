ING Groep NV Buys 8,292 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,248 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

