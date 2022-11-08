ING Groep NV Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

