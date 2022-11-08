ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,594 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Price Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.