ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.