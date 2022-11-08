ING Groep NV Sells 60,196 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 60,196 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

