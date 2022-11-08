ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.80 at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

ING opened at $11.07 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after buying an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,586 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

