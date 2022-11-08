ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.80 at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.53.
ING Groep Stock Up 2.1 %
ING opened at $11.07 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
