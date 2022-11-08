Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGXF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

INGXF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

