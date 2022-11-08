Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

