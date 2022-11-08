Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys 155,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ET traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295,965. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

