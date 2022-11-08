Insider Buying: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) General Counsel Acquires 2,223 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 158,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.