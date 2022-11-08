Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Sells 545 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amgen Trading Up 5.5 %

AMGN traded up $15.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.39. 6,904,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.11. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.