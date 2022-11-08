Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at $37,442,990.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $122.72. 3,908,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,337. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $453.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

