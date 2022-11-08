Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells 1,814 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total transaction of $578,049.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,173,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46.

On Friday, August 12th, Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56.

Shares of IT traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.22. The stock had a trading volume of 414,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,043. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.76. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

