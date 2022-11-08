Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 1,890,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

