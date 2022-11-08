Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

