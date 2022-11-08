Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,379,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $10,993,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.