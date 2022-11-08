Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

