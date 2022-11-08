Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

