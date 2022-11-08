Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 29,080 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after buying an additional 1,056,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PEJ stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

