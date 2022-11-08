Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

