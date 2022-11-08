Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 30,366 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

