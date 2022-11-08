Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

DIS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

