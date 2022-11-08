Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 20.45% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

