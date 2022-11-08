Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit stock opened at $370.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.95 and its 200-day moving average is $412.81.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

