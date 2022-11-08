InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 2.6 %

IVT stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 42.33. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

IVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

