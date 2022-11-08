IOST Reaches Market Cap of $196.43 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $196.43 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

