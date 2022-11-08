IPVERSE Trading Down 53.3% Over Last Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $29,424.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

