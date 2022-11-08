iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

