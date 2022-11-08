iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

